Tuna in the sky: Japan students tap AR to make mask-wearing fun

TOKYO -- With government and health officials still urging caution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a group of students from Japan's Kindai University has developed face masks that harness augmented reality to transform the coverings from a nuisance into a source of fun.

The so-called Wonder Mask is printed with a special pattern, which can be used to trigger AR filters for photos on a smartphone app at preset locations. There are five filters so far, including one of a tuna head emerging through a shattered sky.

Kindai is known for successfully farming bluefin tuna -- a notoriously difficult endeavor.

The students hope the AR filters can make sightseeing and shopping more enjoyable -- even while masked. They aim to eventually bring the Wonder Mask to commercial facilities and event venues.

An AR filter is activated when a special app recognizes the pattern of the Wonder Mask.

In a trial held June 11 in Osaka, Wonder Mask wearers toured various locations across the city to snap AR-augmented photos. The mask could easily be used by foreign tourists as well, and could also encourage elderly users to walk around more to improve their health.

The mask was conceived and developed by students under the supervision of Kindai University professor Akimitsu Hirota.