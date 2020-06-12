ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Technology

SoftBank-backed Arm's spat with China unit over CEO heats up

Honda and other smart factories fall prey to hackers

SoftBank's Arm fires China head but unit says otherwise

Philippines hit by surge in fake Facebook accounts

Technology

Twitter removes over 170,000 accounts linked to Chinese propaganda

Bots from China pushed COVID-19 and Hong Kong misinformation

The Stanford research team found that thousands of Chinese bots are tweeting about the Hong Kong protests, COVID-19, exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, and Taiwan.    © AP
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | China

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Twitter announced Thursday that it had removed over 173,000 accounts from China that were spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, including politics in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

"[The accounts] were tweeting predominantly in Chinese languages and spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China," Twitter said in a blog post.

The San Francisco-headquartered social network found 23,750 accounts linked to China that comprise a "highly engaged core network," and about 150,000 "amplifier" accounts that were designed to boost content from the core network.

All the accounts have been removed for violating the platform's manipulation policies, Twitter said.

It is not the first time Twitter has taken down accounts associated with Chinese government propaganda efforts. In August 2019, the company removed 200,000 accounts originating from China that were created to "deliberately and specifically attempt to sow political discord in Hong Kong."

While Hong Kong protests remain a key topic in the content tweeted by the latest batch of removed accounts, a study by Stanford Internet Observatory in partnership with Twitter found that coronavirus is the new center of the Chinese bots' misinformation campaign.

The research found the removed China-linked accounts were pushing narratives around COVID-19 in favor of the country, such as praising China's response to the virus. They occasionally contrasted China's response with that of the U.S. government or Taiwan's response, or used the presence of the virus as a means to attack Hong Kong activists.

Tweeting activity around COVID-19 from Chinese bots ramped up in late January this year and spiked in late March, according to Stanford researchers.

Misinformation campaign around the global pandemic has been rampant across all social media platforms. A Carnegie Mellon University research published in May said that almost half of Twitter accounts sharing coronavirus tweets are likely bots.

Twitter is officially blocked in China. However, more and more Chinese officials and state-run media have joined the platform in recent months to fight U.S.-led accusations of the country mishandling the COVID-19 outbreak, human rights violations and other issues.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close