Technology

Twitter rival Threads finds biggest base in India

More than half of early downloads come from emerging markets as platforms vie for users

Meta's Threads app gained over 100 million users in its first five days.   © Reuters
MASAHARU BAN and AKINOBU IWASAWA, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

TOKYO -- India accounted for more than a quarter of all downloads of Threads, Meta's new social media platform, in the days after its launch this month, pointing to a user base more tilted toward emerging economies than that of its rival Twitter.

Threads racked up more than 100 million users between its release on July 6 Japan time and July 11. An analysis of global downloads over that period with support from Sensor Tower shows that India had the biggest share at 27.1% -- twice that of the U.S., Meta's home country, which ranked second at 13.6%.

