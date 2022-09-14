ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Twitter says shareholders approve sale Elon Musk wants to abandon

Company was reluctant to lose revenue from China, despite data security concerns: whistleblower

Twitter ads paid for by the Chinese government could have elicited information including the location of users who clicked on them, a whistleblower claimed.    © Reuters
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- A majority of Twitter's shareholders voted in favor of tech billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to take the company private, a deal he now seeks to abandon, according to a preliminary result announced by the U.S. social media company Tuesday.

Musk has informed Twitter he will not proceed with the acquisition, claiming he was misled by the company over the number of spam accounts on the platform and was not notified of a settlement Twitter paid to its former chief security officer.

