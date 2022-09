PALO ALTO, U.S. -- A majority of Twitter's shareholders voted in favor of tech billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to take the company private, a deal he now seeks to abandon, according to a preliminary result announced by the U.S. social media company Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Twitter whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the company's alleged security vulnerabilities.