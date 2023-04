PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Twitter operator X Corp is trying to reduce its footprint in San Francisco, putting up for sublease at least 40% of Twitter's office space in the city, Nikkei Asia has learned.

According to local real estate executives, the office space Twitter has been renting as headquarters comprise nearly 800,000 square feet over two offices -- 340,000 of which the company is now trying to sublease under Nevada-based X Corp, headed by Elon Musk.