U.S. charges ex-Apple engineer for trying to steal tech for China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it has charged a former Apple engineer with attempting to steal the firm's technology related to autonomous systems, including self-driving cars, and then fleeing to China.

The case was among five announced on Tuesday aimed at countering efforts to illicitly acquire American technology by nations including Russia and China. The actions were the first announced by a "strike force" formed in February in part to keep sensitive technologies away from foreign adversaries.