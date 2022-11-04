U.S. chip curbs spark recruitment rush in China's tech sector

TAIPEI/PALO ALTO, U.S. -- China's tech sector is scrambling to snap up experienced engineers from foreign companies that are scaling back operations in the country amid a crackdown by the U.S.

When word got out recently that U.S. chip developer Marvell was laying off hundreds of workers in China, job postings from top Chinese tech companies and local chip companies targeting them went up almost immediately. The companies seeking talent range from tech heavyweights like Alibaba Group Holding and Huawei Technologies to local chip developers.