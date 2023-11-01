U.S. cybersecurity adviser stresses know-your-customer rules for AI

WASHINGTON -- The White House's new executive order on artificial intelligence will require companies involved in advanced AI to verify the customers they deal with, a senior U.S. official told Nikkei, in an effort to address the risk of "malicious" use by countries that pose security threats.

Anne Neuberger, the Biden administration's deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, was among the officials who drafted the executive order on AI issued Monday. The document states that AI developers building certain types of models must share safety testing results with the government before new services are rolled out to the public.