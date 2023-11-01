ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

U.S. cybersecurity adviser stresses know-your-customer rules for AI

Anne Neuberger discusses copyright issues, deepfakes and cybersecurity

Anne Neuberger is the U.S. deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies.   © Reuters
RINTARO TOBITA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The White House's new executive order on artificial intelligence will require companies involved in advanced AI to verify the customers they deal with, a senior U.S. official told Nikkei, in an effort to address the risk of "malicious" use by countries that pose security threats.

Anne Neuberger, the Biden administration's deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, was among the officials who drafted the executive order on AI issued Monday. The document states that AI developers building certain types of models must share safety testing results with the government before new services are rolled out to the public.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more