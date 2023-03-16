ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

U.S. orders ByteDance to divest TikTok or face potential ban

Chinese tech giant has been in talks with Washington for 2 years to avoid a sale

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to testify before Congress next week to address concerns from lawmakers regarding the app's security and the safety of American users.   © AP
YIFAN YU and CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writers | North America

PALO ALTO, U.S./TOKYO -- The U.S. government has told ByteDance to sell its stake in TikTok after more than two years of negotiations failed to convince Washington that the popular short-video app is not a national security risk, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an agency led by the Treasury Department that evaluates cross-border deals, told the Chinese tech giant to divest its stake, the people said. Failure to do so would leave TikTok facing a possible ban in the country.

