ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

U.S.'s Luminar eyes building factory for lidar sensors in Asia

Tech company seeks to lower cost to $100, CEO Russell says

The Rising R7, released by Chinese automaker SAIC Motor in September 2022, is the first commercial production car with high-performance lidar to enable proactive safety and highway autonomous capabilities, according to Luminar founder and CEO Austin Russell. (Photo by Kazuyuki Okudaira)
KAZUYUKI OKUDAIRA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Luminar Technologies has begun the production of its high-performance light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors on a commercial basis after five years in the "stealth mode" stage of research and development. The American technology company eyes building a new factory in Asia and will seek to lower the cost of each sensor to $100.

While busy preparations were underway for the CES technology show at a hotel in Las Vegas in early January, Luminar founder and CEO Austin Russell pointed to an electric vehicle in a room, saying, "This is the first commercial production car with high-performance lidar to enable proactive safety and highway autonomous capabilities."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close