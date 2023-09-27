ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

U.S. to propose military AI norms at U.N. next month

Washington seeks talks with Beijing on rulemaking amid renewed diplomacy

The U.S. has successfully tested a modified F-16 fighter jet flown by AI, according to a Pentagon-affiliated institution.   © Reuters
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is expected to pursue a resolution on international norms for artificial intelligence in weapon systems in a key United Nations committee next month, looking to lead global rulemaking, a senior State Department official told Nikkei.

"There's a recognition that we need to really try to, at minimum, develop some norms, because there's nothing that's out there right now," Bonnie Jenkins, the department's top diplomat for arms control and international security, said of military AI rules in a recent interview with Nikkei.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more