U.S. to propose military AI norms at U.N. next month

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is expected to pursue a resolution on international norms for artificial intelligence in weapon systems in a key United Nations committee next month, looking to lead global rulemaking, a senior State Department official told Nikkei.

"There's a recognition that we need to really try to, at minimum, develop some norms, because there's nothing that's out there right now," Bonnie Jenkins, the department's top diplomat for arms control and international security, said of military AI rules in a recent interview with Nikkei.