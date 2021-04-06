US TikTok rival to offer video clip ads in Japan

TOKYO -- Silicon Valley startup Loop Now Technologies is bringing its TikTok-style short videos to Japanese advertisers under a partnership with a Tokyo-based ad agency.

The American company's Firework service enables the creation of vertically oriented clips around 30 seconds long. By joining forces with Hakuhodo DY Holdings, it hopes to crack the Japanese ad market.

Like TikTok videos, Firework clips fit nicely on mobile screens and do particularly well among younger consumers scrolling through their smartphones. But unlike TikTok, Firework is decentralized. Using the Firework video-sharing platform, for instance, clips can be integrated into a company's existing website.

Founded in 2017, Loop Now is known in the U.S. as a rival to TikTok. Google reportedly considered buying Loop Now in 2019. Roughly 2,000 companies worldwide now use Firework, largely for advertising. Loop Now was most recently valued at $110 million, according to CB Insights.

Loop Now and Hakuhodo group member D.A. Consortium plan to start offering the video ads by the end of April at a rate of around 20,000 yen ($182) per 1 million views per month.

Loop Now will provide clients with know-how in video creation, while Hakuhodo will help them place their ads effectively. They aim to sign on 10,000 clients by the end of 2021.

Clients will be able to put the video ads on their own websites, which could help increase the time customers spend on them, as well as on e-retailers and other external platforms to generate more traffic to their own websites. Greater traffic and engagement could boost advertisers' websites in online search results.

Vertical video ads so far have been limited to social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram in Japan. Loop Now and Hakuhodo see significant demand for such ads beyond social media and aim to tap D.A. Consortium's roughly 1,000 clients in Japan to popularize the format.

Video advertising is quickly gaining ground. The Japanese video ad market grew 21% in 2020 to 386.2 billion yen, by one estimate. The global market is also projected to grow 11% in 2021.