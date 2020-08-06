ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Technology

Key Apple suppliers approached for possible Arm sale

Microsoft's bid for TikTok: What's at stake?

Samsung to launch new Galaxy in bid to regain smartphone crown

Kobe makes TikTok account private over security concerns

Technology

Uber Eats Japan starts subscription plan to fence out rivals

Top delivery platform eager to keep second-ranked Demae-can at bay

Uber Eats is the biggest meal delivery platform in Japan. (Photo by Kai Fujii)
DAIKI HIRAOKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Uber Technologies has begun to offer a food delivery subscription in Japan that replaces per-order fees, tapping into the growing demand from consumers holed up at home from the coronavirus.

Uber Eats Japan will start delivering unlimited meals to customers for 980 yen ($9.30) a month, as long as each order contains at least 1,200 yen worth of food -- a threshold  most orders already meet, the company says.

The subscription became available to some customers on Thursday, and will be available to all on Saturday.

Uber Eats Japan normally calculates delivery fees for each order based on distance, the number of delivery staff available, and the number of orders in the system. Delivery people will continue to receive the same commissions on subscription-based orders.

Uber Eats is Japan's biggest player in meal delivery, with roughly 30,000 restaurants on its platform. But with second-ranked Demae-can hot on its heels, it hopes to solidify its market share through the new subscription model.

Some smaller food delivery platforms also offer subscriptions. Uber Eats' entry into the field could trigger a price war.

Demand for meal delivery has surged as the pandemic keeps more people at home. A June survey by Tokyo-based MMD Labo found that 46% of respondents had used a food delivery service in the past year, up 17 points from August 2019.

Uber has launched meal delivery subscriptions in markets including the U.S. and Taiwan.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close