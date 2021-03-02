Uber to expand nonfood delivery from stores in Japan

TOKYO -- Uber Technologies plans to maintain the rapid pace of growth for its delivery business in Japan this year by expanding nonfood services like groceries and medicine.

Yukiko Muto, head of the Uber Eats business in Japan, said in an interview that the company plans to at least double the unit's transaction value this year. The figure quadrupled in 2020.

The service covers more than 70,000 stores and has 100,000 people who work as couriers at least once a month across 33 prefectures, making it the biggest online food delivery service in Japan. Muto said the company plans to cover all 47 prefectures by the end of the year.

When Uber Eats launched in Japan in 2016, "it started as a service to quickly deliver what the user wanted to eat," Muto said. "But it's evolving into a service that quickly delivers anything a user needs."

Muto said strengthening its supermarket offerings is currently a key focus. Uber Eats started delivering from 10 stores out of the Lawson convenience store network in 2019. Since then it has been servicing more than 1,500 Lawson outlets, some of which recently added over-the-counter drugs to its list of delivery items.

Uber Eats started deliveries from 10 Lawson convenience stores in 2019 and has since expanded to more than 1,500 stores. (Photo courtesy of Lawson)

In addition, Uber Eats has recently begun testing deliveries from a small number of stores in the Seiyu supermarket chain -- a common approach for big chains before a large service rollout, Muto said.

A Seiyu spokesperson said changes in shopping behavior prompted it to test home delivery. It will evaluate the results from the trial before deciding whether to expand the operation, the person added.

Growing demand for online delivery is presenting a fresh opportunity for Uber to crack the Japanese market and gain a foothold in Asia. The company has struggled to expand its ride-hailing business in Japan due to strict regulations protecting the taxi industry.

Uber also scaled back its food delivery business in some parts of Asia such as South Korea, where it discontinued the service in 2019, and in India, where it sold the business to a local player early last year. Uber effectively exited China in 2016 and Southeast Asia in 2018 by selling its businesses in those places to local rivals.

An estimated 600,000 restaurants operate in Japan's $158 billion food service market, but the delivery sector remains small compared to other major economies. Home delivery made up only 4.9% of total sales in 2020, according to U.K. research company Euromonitor International, compared to 12.5% in China, 27.4% in South Korea and 10.1% in India.

But the coronavirus pandemic is fueling the shift to online delivery, as restaurant owners scramble to deal with plummeting demand for dining out. Delivery apps also have become a source of revenue for workers hit by the economic downturn. Uber Eats heavily marketed its service and gained an upper hand over local rivals like Demae-can, which was bought by messaging app Line last April.

Uber now believes its army of riders, who mostly use bicycles, can be marshaled as a last-mile delivery service to a broader range of industries. Some delivery providers are concerned over the supply of young delivery personnel in Japan, where the population is rapidly declining. Muto, however, said the flexibility offered by Uber -- couriers work under contract as an individual business owner -- can help attract new workers, such as mothers raising children.

A snag for widespread adoption in Japan has been the 35% fee that Uber Eats charges restaurants for each order, which many establishments pass on to consumers, who also pay a separate delivery fee often ranging from 150 yen to 350 yen ($1.40 to $3.30) in Tokyo. The high overhead has prompted some supermarket chains to launch their own online delivery services.

Muto said gaining scale is the key to both reducing fees and making Uber Eats more financially sustainable. In some areas, the company is piloting a system that lets couriers pick up multiple orders instead of delivering each individually. Consumers will be charged a lower delivery fee in exchange for waiting longer for the order to arrive.

"The more efficient deliveries become, the lower the delivery costs," Muto said. "It will lead to benefits to users and restaurants."

Despite the rapid growth of its business in Japan and other parts of the world -- including its home market in the U.S. -- Uber is facing disputes from workers who demand improved working conditions to counter the company's allegation that they are self-employed.

The U.K. Supreme Court on Feb. 19 ruled that Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights, including minimum wage.

In Japan, workers have established a labor union demanding expanded insurance for accidents. Muto said Uber is responding by introducing new programs tailored to the domestic market, such as creating a safety checklist for couriers and revising its insurance policy to cover delivery persons who wear helmets.

"Uber started as a car business, so safety was also centered on cars," she said. "In Japan, the proportion of bicycles is increasing, so safety for bicycles is a big initiative. "Food delivery as a whole will become big. I want to raise safety awareness not only for our service but for the entire industry."