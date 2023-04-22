ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
University of Tokyo to host Japan's best IBM quantum computer in fall

Expectations high for technology in material and battery development

Japan's first quantum computer, brought onstream by IBM and the University of Tokyo in 2021. (Photo by Hiroshi Endo)
AKIRA OIKAWA and NIKI MIZUGUCHI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The University of Tokyo plans to install a state-of-the-art IBM quantum computer this fall that will be Japan's most powerful model as the country's research toward the practical application of the technology takes another step forward.

"Our aim is to advance research and bring about quantum innovation in priority fields such as space, drug discovery, artificial intelligence and finance," University of Tokyo Executive Vice President Hiroaki Aihara said at a news conference Friday. The university had introduced Japan's first general-purpose IBM quantum computer to its Kawasaki research facility in 2021.

