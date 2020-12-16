ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

'Vertical' opportunities poised to spread to the remaining 99% of economy

Internet companies scramble to secure experts versed in specific industries

SoftBank Group CEO and Chairman Masayoshi Son continues to pour money into areas where he expects AI to play an increasingly larger role, including mobility, real estate and health care. (Photo by Yoichi Iwata) 
KAZUYUKI OKUDAIRA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

SILICON VALLEY -- The interview was running over, but SoftBank Group CEO and Chairman Masayoshi Son sounded happy.

He was discussing the future of technology at a company office in Silicon Valley when he asked a mountain of a man, apparently more than 2 meters tall, to come into the room.

"He may look like a bandit, but he's a wonderful guy," Son said. The man was Marcelo Claure, CEO of major U.S. mobile phone seller Brightstar Corp.

Seven years since the interview, Claure's role has taken a significant shift. After serving as CEO of Sprint, a major U.S. mobile carrier Son had brought under his control, he became a SoftBank Group executive. He also currently serves as chairman of WeWork, a major U.S. office-sharing company. His work history reflects the changing interests of Son, who has remained standing as an investor for nearly four decades.

Son, who has gone from investing in personal computers to the internet and then to the mobile phone business, now says "SoftBank Group has become a company investing in the artificial intelligence revolution."

But he suffered a major defeat in his investment in WeWork after the company's excessive valuation backfired. Still, Son has continued to put money in areas where he expects AI to find an increasing role, including mobility, real estate and health care.

The word vertical is now often heard in reference to a specific industry. Google is one of the companies that have a strong awareness of it. CEO Sundar Pichai says its cloud business has grown thanks to a strategy of focusing on sectors including financial services and retail.

Kazuyuki Okudaira, Nikkei staff writer (Photo by Nikkei)

Still, for an IT company, penetrating different industries is not all that easy. Karen DeSalvo, a former official at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services who joined Google late last year, said the company should hire personnel well versed in policies and regulations.

"It needs to bring on medical and clinical talent... so that we do the right thing for the consumer," DeSalvo said.

Rivals such as Amazon and Microsoft have been actively hiring individuals with knowledge of specific industries.

It has been nearly a decade since noted U.S. investor Marc Andreessen said, "Software is eating the world." His prediction is coming true. In Son's words, it has "so far replaced the advertising industry, representing 1% of GDP." With a radical change in the remaining 99% just around the corner, never has the value of vertical business expansion been higher.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close