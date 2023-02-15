Vietnam IT companies join forces to secure more orders from Japan

TOKYO -- Fifteen small and mid-sized Vietnamese information technology companies have formed an alliance to boost orders from Japanese clients, hoping to attract 3 billion yen ($22 million) in business over the next three years.

The companies, all based in Hanoi, established Japan DX Partners (JDXP) in October. Among the participating companies are those founded by graduates of the Hanoi University of Science and Technology as well as a Japanese-language IT human resource development project under the Japan International Cooperation Agency.