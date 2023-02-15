ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Vietnam IT companies join forces to secure more orders from Japan

Alliance to use young engineers to attract AI, app, blockchain system work

Vietnamese IT company CodLUCK, part of an alliance of 15 companies, specializes in smartphone app and blockchain software development. (Photo courtesy of CodLUCK)
TAMAKI KYOZUKA, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

TOKYO -- Fifteen small and mid-sized Vietnamese information technology companies have formed an alliance to boost orders from Japanese clients, hoping to attract 3 billion yen ($22 million) in business over the next three years.

The companies, all based in Hanoi, established Japan DX Partners (JDXP) in October. Among the participating companies are those founded by graduates of the Hanoi University of Science and Technology as well as a Japanese-language IT human resource development project under the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close