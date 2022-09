HO CHI MINH CITY -- Technology companies are scrambling to comply with an abrupt regulation to store data in Vietnam, a requirement they say will impair business and put Hanoi on a collision course with a mega trade deal that forbids the forced use of domestic servers.

Internet platforms from YouTube to Facebook had been following drafts of the rule, now called Decree 53, for three years before it was signed into law last month with little notice. It is set to take effect on Oct. 1.