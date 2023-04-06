Vietnam pledges to solve 'pain points' for tech startups and VCs

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Easier regulations are on the horizon, Vietnam has told technology startups and investors, in contrast to the red tape that has grown amid the country's widening crackdown on corruption.

Nguyen Duc Long, acting director of the country's National Innovation Center (NIC), said in an interview that Vietnam will revise Decree 38, which legally defines startups and venture capital and lets the government invest in startups. But he told Nikkei Asia it would be "more difficult" to change other rules, such as those on cross-border transactions in Vietnam, which strictly controls money sent abroad, including for stock listings.