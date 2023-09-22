Vietnam's VNG delays Nasdaq IPO amid challenging market

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VNG is postponing a Nasdaq debut amid an uncertain market environment, less than two weeks after the Vietnamese gaming startup joined a CEO roundtable with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The app maker, which has more chat users than Facebook in Vietnam, "has every intention" of eventually completing an initial public offering in the U.S., a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia. It filed for an IPO a week after the debut of Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast, which like other newly listed companies has seen volatile trading in its first weeks on the market.