ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Vietnam's VNG delays Nasdaq IPO amid challenging market

Tech unicorn with Facebook-beating app praised during Biden trip to Hanoi

Staff walk in the lobby of Vietnamese gaming-to-messaging startup VNG, whose campus looks like it's been lifted out of Silicon Valley. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VNG is postponing a Nasdaq debut amid an uncertain market environment, less than two weeks after the Vietnamese gaming startup joined a CEO roundtable with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The app maker, which has more chat users than Facebook in Vietnam, "has every intention" of eventually completing an initial public offering in the U.S., a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia. It filed for an IPO a week after the debut of Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast, which like other newly listed companies has seen volatile trading in its first weeks on the market.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more