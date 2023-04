HO CHI MINH CITY -- U.S. companies expect that improving ties between Hanoi and Washington, along with Vietnam's ambitious targets for its digital economy, will carve out opportunities in a range of industries, from video streaming to defense.

That is the message from U.S.-ASEAN Business Council CEO Ted Osius, fresh from a trade mission to Hanoi that included representatives from Netflix, Facebook parent Meta, SpaceX, and Lockheed Martin.