This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam's online shopping startup OpenCommerce has raised $7 million from investors led by internet giant VNG, the country's first unicorn.

Vietnam's OpenCommerce says it can help Chinese online vendors reach international customers. (Photo based on screenshots from OpenCommerce's website)

Shopify-like drop shipper service eyes e-commerce expansion in Asia and beyond

Vietnam startup raises $7m in quest to challenge Alibaba in China

