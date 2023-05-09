Vietnam wants Facebook, YouTube, TikTok users to verify identities

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam plans to require Facebook, YouTube and TikTok users to verify their accounts, part of the one-party state's widening internet clampdown that includes a "comprehensive" probe into political content on TikTok.

Individuals and groups will have to confirm their identities for social media accounts, a move aimed at fighting human trafficking and other crimes, according to a post published on the information ministry's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information website late on Monday. The authority shared a separate post the same day saying the ministry has an "inspection plan" for TikTok that will involve multiple ministries and span the last two weeks of May.