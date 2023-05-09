ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Vietnam wants Facebook, YouTube, TikTok users to verify identities

News coincides with authoritarian state's plan for sweeping probe of TikTok

The Vietnamese government says individuals and groups will have to confirm their identities for social media accounts to fight human trafficking and other crimes. (Source photos by AP and Reuters) 
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam plans to require Facebook, YouTube and TikTok users to verify their accounts, part of the one-party state's widening internet clampdown that includes a "comprehensive" probe into political content on TikTok.

Individuals and groups will have to confirm their identities for social media accounts, a move aimed at fighting human trafficking and other crimes, according to a post published on the information ministry's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information website late on Monday. The authority shared a separate post the same day saying the ministry has an "inspection plan" for TikTok that will involve multiple ministries and span the last two weeks of May.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close