Winter storm forces Samsung to halt Texas chip plant operations

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics has been forced to temporarily halt operations at its semiconductor factory in Austin, Texas, due to power shortages in the U.S. state caused by deadly winter storms.

The city's power company ordered the South Korean tech giant to halt operations on Tuesday night, local time, and there is no indication when they may resume.

Samsung supplies U.S. clients such as Intel from its Austin plant, and is considering a $1.7 billion expansion of the factory to cope with rising demand from its American customers. Samsung is competing with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in global foundry market, which is the business of making chips for other companies. Among other global moves, TSMC is currently building a $12 billion chipmaking plant in the state of Arizona.

"Due to the recent blackouts in Texas, Samsung Austin Semiconductor gradually halted its operations around 1p.m. on February 16, as ordered by Austin Energy. With prior notice, appropriate measures have been taken for the facilities and wafers in production," said Samsung in a statement. "While production will resume as soon as power supplies are restored, we are currently discussing the timing with the authorities."

The announcement comes as deadly winter storms ravage Texas and other parts of the U.S. The National Weather Service said more than 150 million Americans are under winter storm warnings, and at least 11 deaths have been blamed on the catastrophic. Deaths have been reported in Tennessee, Texas, Kentucky and Louisiana.

Samsung Electronics' share price was down more than 2% in Seoul on Wednesday afternoon, while the overall Kospi fell a little over 1%.