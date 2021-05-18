Yahoo Japan offers free AI that checks comments on forums

TOKYO -- Yahoo Japan, owned by Z Holdings, has begun providing a free artificial intelligence technology to clients, including its rivals, that can assess instantly if comments posted in Japanese on online forums are appropriate.

Three companies, including social media-based news website NewsPicks, have adopted the cutting-edge technology that analyzes within a second comments that are posted online. The technology can also be applied by companies to take action to delete inappropriate comments or warn writers of potential defamation.

Yahoo launched the service for free in September but these three companies are the first to adopt it. In the competitive field of technology, it is rare for any company to open up its AI capabilities for free. More than 20 companies have consulted with Yahoo over this technology, and it expects the number of clients to increase.

The AI analyzes words and phrases in Japanese comments, and rates them on a scale of one to 10 on how "constructive" they are and their relevance to the subject or topic. Yahoo has been using this in-house deep-learning technology, which draws conclusions from vast amounts of data, on its Yahoo News online news service since 2018.

The AI is also able to decide if a post is objective or not, and rate those comments accordingly. About 60,000 comments on Yahoo News evaluated by 3,000 monitors were incorporated in the creation of this technology.

Based on the AI analysis, client companies can automatically highlight high-rated posts or remove low-rated content. For now, it will be used to "help detect posts that violate the terms of service," said a representative for NewsPicks.