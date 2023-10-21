iPhone 15 teardown reveals 10% costlier parts than 2022 flagship

TOKYO -- Nikkei teardowns of Apple's latest iPhone 15 series reveal that production costs for the top-tier model rose by about 10% from those of the 2022 flagship, marking a record high for the second consecutive year. Although Apple took most of the hit this year, analysts speculate that it will pass on higher component prices to its customers in 2024.

With the help of Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, a Tokyo-based research company, the Nikkei disassembled and analyzed costs for the four September releases: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The models with the smallest built-in storage capacity were used for the cost analysis.