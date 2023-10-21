ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

iPhone 15 teardown reveals 10% costlier parts than 2022 flagship

Apple largely shoulders costs of zoom camera and 3-nm chip: Nikkei analysis

South Korea provided 29% of the latest iPhone series' parts by value, 5 percentage points more than it did last year. Japan's share of the gadgets' components remained unchanged at 10%.
YUKI OKOSHI and MASAHARU BAN, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

TOKYO -- Nikkei teardowns of Apple's latest iPhone 15 series reveal that production costs for the top-tier model rose by about 10% from those of the 2022 flagship, marking a record high for the second consecutive year. Although Apple took most of the hit this year, analysts speculate that it will pass on higher component prices to its customers in 2024.

With the help of Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, a Tokyo-based research company, the Nikkei disassembled and analyzed costs for the four September releases: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The models with the smallest built-in storage capacity were used for the cost analysis.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more