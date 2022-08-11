ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

iPhone assembler Pegatron announces new co-CEO role

Current chief executive Liao to step down after six years of service

Pegatron headquarters in Taipei. The iPhone assembler is shaking up its management after six years under CEO S.J. Liao.   © EPA/Jiji
LAULY LI and CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia tech correspondents | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Key iPhone assembler Pegatron announced Thursday that CEO S.J. Liao will step down and be replaced by two executives who will share the role in a major management reshuffle at the Taiwanese company.

The new co-CEOs are Johnson Deng, head of Pegatron's notebook, desktop computer and consumer electronics business unit, and Gary Cheng, president of Pegatron wireless module subsidiary AzureWave Technologies. The two men, both in their 50s, each have more than 25 years' experience with Pegatron, the company said in a press statement.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close