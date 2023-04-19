ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Telecommunication

5G sparks wave of mergers by Southeast Asian telecoms

Consumer advocates say oligopolies could undermine quality of service

True became Thailand's largest wireless carrier after a merger with DTAC.   © Reuters
KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

BANGKOK -- The arrival of 5G telecommunication services has kicked off another round of mergers among Southeast Asian wireless carriers seeking to ease investment burdens, raising concerns over market domination by a handful of players.

In Thailand, second-ranked telecom True has merged with the third-place Total Access Communication (DTAC). The new entity, which kept the name True, now controls more than half the market, stealing the crown from Advanced Info Service (AIS), which had been the leading carrier for over two decades.

