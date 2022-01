Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia-based telecommunications conglomerate Axiata Group is acquiring a majority stake in Indonesian pay TV and broadband service provider PT Link Net for 8.72 trillion rupiah ($606 million), Axiata announced Thursday.

Malaysian telcom group views deal as way to solidify its regional position

