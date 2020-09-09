China's Oppo aims to boost phone sales 30% in 5G expansion

GUANGZHOU -- Chinese smartphone maker Oppo aims to grow global sales roughly 30% this year by releasing more 5G models, mainly in its home market.

Liu Bo, Oppo's regional president for China, told suppliers on Monday that the company expects to sell about 150 million smartphones in 2020, according to Chinese media outlets.

Oppo expects to sell 100 million phones in the second half alone. Liu reportedly described the numbers as upgraded sales goals, though no previous targets have been disclosed.

The company will expand its lineup of 5G phones, which include the flagship Find model. Oppo will add additional stores in Beijing, Shanghai and other Chinese cities.

Last year, Oppo's worldwide smartphone shipments remained largely flat from 2018 at 120 million units, according to Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Technology Market Research. The company's global market share was about 8%.

In the first half of 2020, deliveries fell about 20% on the year to 46.8 million owing to effect of the pandemic.