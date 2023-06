SHANGHAI/TOKYO -- The MWC Shanghai trade show that kicked off Wednesday showcases advances in mobile technology by Huawei and other Chinese telecom companies, as the country angles to take the initiative in setting 6G cellular standards.

Commercial deployment of 5G has created a growing appetite for further innovation, Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer at Huawei Technologies and rotating chairperson, said in a keynote address at the event, Asia's biggest mobile technology expo.