China state telecom carriers raise dividends as 5G investment wanes

HONG KONG -- China Telecom will pay its first-ever interim dividend as investments in 5G infrastructure near the peak and the country's big three state-owned telecommunication giants shift toward greater shareholder rewards at Beijing's urging.

Ke Ruiwen, chairman of China Telecom, told reporters during an online briefing Tuesday that the board has decided to pay 0.12 yuan per share in interim dividends. The dividend payout ratio -- the percentage of net profit to be distributed to shareholders -- will reach 60%. The ratio was 40% in 2020.