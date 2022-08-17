ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Telecommunication

China state telecom carriers raise dividends as 5G investment wanes

Beijing seeks boost in cash payouts to shareholders

China's three leading state-owned carriers face government pressure to boost shareholder returns as 5G investment declines.   © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- China Telecom will pay its first-ever interim dividend as investments in 5G infrastructure near the peak and the country's big three state-owned telecommunication giants shift toward greater shareholder rewards at Beijing's urging.

Ke Ruiwen, chairman of China Telecom, told reporters during an online briefing Tuesday that the board has decided to pay 0.12 yuan per share in interim dividends. The dividend payout ratio -- the percentage of net profit to be distributed to shareholders -- will reach 60%. The ratio was 40% in 2020.

