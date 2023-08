HONG KONG -- As the fervor over 5G gradually recedes, the three Chinese state-owned telecom operators are seeking new revenue sources beyond traditional telecommunications, including cloud services.

"We have made it very clear since 2019 on our three transitions based on digitalization," China Mobile Chairman Yang Jie told reporters Thursday at the company's midyear earnings news conference in Hong Kong. Topping his list is a shift "from telecommunication to information."