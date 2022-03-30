ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Telecommunication

Chinese telecom groups shift focus to 'east-west' data project

Spending to support new government strategy to offset decline of 5G investment

Chinese officials such as Premier Li Keqiang, center in white, have encouraged Tencent Holdings and other companies to invest in building data centers in less developed western provinces like Guizhou.   © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- After pouring billions of dollars into Beijing's drive to wire China for 5G applications to support the country's technological advance, state-owned telecommunications companies are now signaling financial backing for the government's latest strategic initiative: building infrastructure to send data from developed coastal cities westward to inland computing centers for processing.

