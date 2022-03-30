HONG KONG -- After pouring billions of dollars into Beijing's drive to wire China for 5G applications to support the country's technological advance, state-owned telecommunications companies are now signaling financial backing for the government's latest strategic initiative: building infrastructure to send data from developed coastal cities westward to inland computing centers for processing.
Telecommunication
Chinese telecom groups shift focus to 'east-west' data project
Spending to support new government strategy to offset decline of 5G investment