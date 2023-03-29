ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Telecommunication

From Thailand to Indonesia, ASEAN leads cloud market growth

NTT expands data center capacity; AWS commits $6 billion in Malaysia

Japan's NTT Corp. will invest $90 million in a third data center in Bangkok to cater to rising demand from cloud service providers. (Source photos by AP and courtesy of NTT) 
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Southeast Asia is leading the global growth in cloud infrastructure, as foreign cloud service providers and data center operators invest billions of dollars to create new hubs in emerging economies like Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Japan's NTT Group will invest $90 million to build its third data center in Bangkok as it caters to rising demand from cloud service providers. Amazon's cloud computing unit earlier this month committed to spending $6 billion in Malaysia over the next 14 years.

Read Next

Latest On Telecommunication

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close