From Thailand to Indonesia, ASEAN leads cloud market growth

BANGKOK -- Southeast Asia is leading the global growth in cloud infrastructure, as foreign cloud service providers and data center operators invest billions of dollars to create new hubs in emerging economies like Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Japan's NTT Group will invest $90 million to build its third data center in Bangkok as it caters to rising demand from cloud service providers. Amazon's cloud computing unit earlier this month committed to spending $6 billion in Malaysia over the next 14 years.