G-7 to support deep-sea cable network for emerging nations

TOKYO -- Digital and technology ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations will adopt a plan for building a network of undersea communication cables to serve developing and emerging countries, Nikkei has learned.

The G-7 ministers meet this weekend in Takasaki, a city northwest of Tokyo. With a common understanding of the need for a free and open digital infrastructure, they will outline an expanded framework for supporting developing and emerging nations in an action plan and joint statement.