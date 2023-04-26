ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Telecommunication

G-7 to support deep-sea cable network for emerging nations

Digital chiefs to outline financial assistance with World Bank at Japan meeting

Private-sector interests have been responsible for developing 90% of undersea cables since 1990. (Rendering courtesy of Sun Cable)
MAYUMI HIROSAWA and RYOHEI YASOSHIMA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Digital and technology ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations will adopt a plan for building a network of undersea communication cables to serve developing and emerging countries, Nikkei has learned.

The G-7 ministers meet this weekend in Takasaki, a city northwest of Tokyo. With a common understanding of the need for a free and open digital infrastructure, they will outline an expanded framework for supporting developing and emerging nations in an action plan and joint statement.

Read Next

Latest On Telecommunication

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close