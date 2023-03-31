Huawei steps up ASEAN foray with Singapore lab revamp

SINGAPORE -- China's Huawei Technologies has revamped its research center in Singapore as the telecom equipment giant eyes expanding its enterprise clients in Southeast Asia, diversifying its digital business into everything from cloud computing and smart cities to AI.

With access to its 100,000 research engineers globally, companies can consult, test and verify Huawei's products in actual network environments to digitize their businesses, including factories and offices. Huawei will support launching these new technologies in its clients' regional markets.