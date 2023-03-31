ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Telecommunication

Huawei steps up ASEAN foray with Singapore lab revamp

Chinese tech giant invests $20m to upgrade research facility for enterprise clients

Huawei will expand its support for enterprise clients to test and verify their new businesses at its revamped Singapore lab. (Photo by Tsubasa Suruga)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- China's Huawei Technologies has revamped its research center in Singapore as the telecom equipment giant eyes expanding its enterprise clients in Southeast Asia, diversifying its digital business into everything from cloud computing and smart cities to AI.

With access to its 100,000 research engineers globally, companies can consult, test and verify Huawei's products in actual network environments to digitize their businesses, including factories and offices. Huawei will support launching these new technologies in its clients' regional markets.

