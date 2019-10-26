India's $5.8bn payment order risks draining Vodafone Idea cash

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- India's top court order upholding the government demand for charges worth $13 billion on mobile phone operators deals a body blow to Vodafone Idea as it raises the specter of wiping out the entire cash balance of the debt-ridden company.

India's mobile phone industry has been up in arms against the government over the way companies' adjusted gross revenue (AGR) was calculated. While the telecom department sought all revenues of the operators to be part of the AGR, the industry argued that only the revenue from core services should be made part of it.

The industry paid up to 5% of the AGR as spectrum usage fees and 8% as license fee, suggesting any increase in revenue will lead to higher payouts to the government.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the telecom department's views, implying a total demand of 410 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) from Vodafone Idea and another 313 billion rupees from Bharti Airtel, including penalties and interest payments, according to media reports.

The court decision poses a double whammy to Vodafone Idea, whose finances are already in shambles amid the intense price competition in India's telecom market. The government claim of 410 billion rupees is more than three times the market capitalization of Vodafone Idea, Jefferies said in a note on Friday. "It raises concerns over the balance sheet solvency of Vodafone Idea," Jefferies said.

India's telecom market has been roiled by the price war triggered by the entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm in 2016, offering free voice calls and low-cost data. The cut-rate price war pushed existing players to consolidate or exit, shrinking the industry that once had more than a dozen players.

In August 2018, Birla Group-backed Idea Cellular merged with the Indian operations of Vodafone in a $23 billion deal that catapulted the combined entity to the top of the pecking order, edging out Bharti Airtel. Since then, Vodafone has been tottering at the top, struggling to retain its market share and losing customers to rivals Jio and Bharti amid slowing investments.

In a statement on Thursday, Vodafone said the judgment is "damaging" for the industry.

The payment will drain out Vodafone Idea's existing and operating cash flows over the next three years, Jefferies warned. "Even with a moratorium on spectrum dues, it will not have funding for capital expenditure."

Vodafone's debt at the end of the June quarter stood at 993 billion rupees. In March, it had raised about $3.6 billion through a rights issue, a move it hoped will help cut debt and shore up its stressed balance sheet.

According to Morgan Stanley, the order implies an increase in Vodafone's net debt to operating earnings ratio to 26 from 20. Further, any loss of tenancies due to the inability of one operator to sustain its operation could increase the network cost for the remaining players, due to an upward reset in tower rental charges, it noted.

The order spooked investor as Vodafone shares, slumped for a second straight trading session on Friday. Vodafone shares lost 5.1% on Friday, pushing it to all-time lows, after losing more than 23% the previous day.

However, shares of Bharti Airtel closed up 0.9% on Friday. Bharti's gains came amidst bets of a further industry consolidation.

Kotak Institutional Equities Wednesday warned that if the court verdict on AGR calculation went against the telecom operators, there is a possibility of one of the players exiting the industry, given the hefty payouts, besides helping the government garner huge revenue. The brokerage did not name the operator.

The bad news for Vodafone Idea may brighten the prospects of state-owned telecom operators Mahanagar Telecom Nigam and Bharat Sanchar Nigam, whom the government plans to revive by pumping in $8 billion and merging their operations, analysts say.

"These hefty payouts could fund the announced revival package and another two, perhaps, should the need arise," Kotak Institutional said.

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil