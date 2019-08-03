India's big 2 mobile carriers fall into red, but upstart surges

MUMBAI -- Indian mobile carriers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea suffered losses for the three months ended June as they spent to expand 4G coverage areas, while emerging player Reliance Jio Infocomm boosted its profit.

Airtel reported a net loss of 28.6 billion rupees ($410 million), sinking into the red from a year-earlier profit of well over 900 million rupees. The New Delhi company did lift earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, driven by higher mobile average revenue per user in India. But depreciation and amortization expenses jumped 31% to 67.5 billion rupees.

Vodafone Idea suffered a 49 billion rupee loss, also stifled by depreciation and amortization charges. Before the company's creation through last August's merger of local carrier Idea Cellular and the Indian operation of the U.K.'s Vodafone Group, Idea earned a profit of 2.6 billion rupees for the same quarter a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio posted a 46% surge in net profit to 8.9 billion rupees. The unit of Reliance Industries is waging a price war, backed by cash generated in the multinational conglomerate parent's oil business. Since entering the mobile telecommunications business in the autumn of 2016, Reliance Jio has expanded its subscriber base to well over 300 million by the end of June.