Telecommunication

Japan bets on telecom ace to counter China in global 6G standards

Tokyo backed 'father of LTE' Seizo Onoe for post at U.N. rulemaking body

The International Telecommunication Union aims to set the global standards for 6G technology as early as 2025. (China News Service via Getty Images)
MAYUMI HIROSAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- With sixth-generation wireless expected to reach the market around 2030, Japan aims to take the lead in the global debate over standards for this technology by capturing a key post at the rulemaking agency.

On Sunday, Seizo Onoe became director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau -- part of the International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations agency. He is known as the "father of LTE" for promoting the adoption of 4G technology while at Japanese mobile carrier NTT Docomo.

