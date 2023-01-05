Japan bets on telecom ace to counter China in global 6G standards

TOKYO -- With sixth-generation wireless expected to reach the market around 2030, Japan aims to take the lead in the global debate over standards for this technology by capturing a key post at the rulemaking agency.

On Sunday, Seizo Onoe became director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau -- part of the International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations agency. He is known as the "father of LTE" for promoting the adoption of 4G technology while at Japanese mobile carrier NTT Docomo.