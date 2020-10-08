ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Telecommunication

Japan's 3 mobile carriers to cut rates as Suga dials up pressure

Prime minister's initiative gains momentum with all falling in line

SoftBank phones at a shop in Tokyo. (Photo by Masayuki Terasawa)
AKIHIRO OTA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank will consider lowering its wireless rates, the company told Nikkei on Wednesday, joining Japan's two other major mobile carriers in hewing to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's call to slash fees.

Suga has been a vocal advocate for lower mobile rates, saying they could be as much as 40% cheaper when he was chief cabinet secretary in 2018. But rates have remained high compared to those of other countries.

According to the Communications Ministry's study of mobile rates in six big cities around the world, Tokyo was the second-most expensive market for standard data plans and the most expensive for plans offering large amounts of data, based on NTT Docomo's rates.

Earlier, President Jun Sawada of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, the parent of Docomo, said the company was looking at rate cuts in response to customer's wishes. KDDI President Makoto Takahashi also said his company would consider lowering rates, noting that the government has asked for rates comparable with overseas levels.

The heads of Japan's major mobile carriers have met with Communications Minister Ryota Takeda to discuss the matter.

Takeda is scheduled to meet with consumer groups on Thursday to discuss mobile rate cuts. Groups that support single parents, homemakers and freelance workers will be among the participants.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close