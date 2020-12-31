ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Telecommunication

Japan's Rakuten hits 2m subscribers for mobile service

Industry newcomer says customer acquisition hasn't slowed despite price war

Rakuten Mobile began offering full-scale, commercial mobile service using its own network in April. (Photo courtesy of Rakuten Mobile)
MASAAKI KUDO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese e-retailer Rakuten on Wednesday announced that it has received more than 2 million total applications for its mobile service since its full-scale commercial launch in April.

The company is a relative newcomer in Japan's mobile industry, long dominated by NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank. It reached 1 million subscribers in late June.

Competition has since been increasing as more-established players cut rates under pressure from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for cheaper service. Still, Rakuten's mobile unit said its customer acquisition has not slackened.

The company is waiving its monthly fee of 2,980 yen ($29) for a full year for its first 3 million subscribers. But it was unable to reach its goal of crossing the 3 million mark by the end of 2020.

Rakuten counts roughly 2 million subscribers as a mobile virtual network operator, where it leases phone and data service from other carriers for resale instead of operating the network itself. The company could encourage more of these users to switch to its own service in order to compete with larger carriers.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close