Kakao CEO Namkoong resigns in aftermath of massive service outage

SEOUL -- Namkoong Whon, one of South Korean internet giant Kakao's two CEOs, resigned on Wednesday as the company faced harsh criticism from the government and public over the handling of a fire at a data center over the weekend that caused a massive service outage and led investors to dump shares.

The company, in a filing with the stock market, said that Hong Eun-taek will be its sole CEO as Namkoong stepped down. Namkoong was in charge of the company's business, while Hong focuses on ESG issues.