Telecommunication

Malaysia to roll out second 5G network to end state monopoly

Move comes as West presses Kuala Lumpur to keep Huawei out of operation

Malaysia says that a second 5G network will reduce the risk of disruption from a failure in either.   © Reuters
HAKIMIE AMRIE and NORMAN GOH, Nikkei Asia staff writers | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's government plans to roll out a second 5G network next year with bidding for equipment contracts open to all companies, even as Western governments warn the country not to allow China's Huawei to participate.

Currently, the state-owned Digital Nasional Berhad has a monopoly as Malaysia's sole 5G network operator. Once coverage of this network reaches 80% of the country's populated areas, a goal expected to be reached this year, a second entity will operate another 5G network in parallel, the communications ministry said on Friday. Bidding for contracts to build the second network will be awarded through an open tender process, it added.

