TOKYO -- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will invest 8 trillion yen ($59 billion) over five years in artificial intelligence, data centers and other growth areas under a plan announced Friday.

The 8 trillion yen is part of the 12 trillion yen in total spending under this medium-term plan. At least 1.5 trillion yen goes toward expanding and upgrading data centers. The digital business, which includes AI and robots, gets at least 3 trillion yen.