Philippine telco PLDT's $880m capex 'overrun' in focus

Analysts call for closure on budget issue ahead of earnings call

PLDT of the Philippines says competition from newcomer Dito and other pressures led to overspending on telecommunication equipment. 
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The Philippines' largest telecom company, PLDT, is due to report its 2022 financial performance on Thursday, but analysts will also be watching for another result: that of the company's probe into a 48 billion peso ($880 million) capital spending "overrun" that has triggered a sharp stock sell-off and threats of U.S. lawsuits.

PLDT in December said it was investigating the financial fiasco that according to executives stemmed from overbuying network equipment. The issue has raised questions about corporate governance and financial controls at the company, which counts Japan's NTT Group and Hong Kong-based First Pacific -- a company that is part of Indonesia's Salim Group -- as key investors.

