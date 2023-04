MANILA -- The Philippines' largest telecom, PLDT, said on Monday that several executives had left the company, including its long-time chief financial officer, who went on leave amid a probe into a 48 billion peso ($862 million) capital expenditure overrun that came to light last year.

PLDT last month stated it wrapped up the investigation into the issue, which it said stemmed from over-buying network equipment that resulted in spending exceeding the 2019-2022 capex budget by 12.7%.