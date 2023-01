MANILA -- A $150 million undersea cable network is on track for completion in the Philippines in April, Globe Telecom has announced, a project designed to provide stable internet access where it is currently patchy or nonexistent.

The 2,500-kilometer network will link key cities and tourist hubs in a nation of more than 7,000 islands, including Luzon in the north and Mindanao in the south. It is the longest of its kind in the Philippines, according to Globe.