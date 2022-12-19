Philippines PLDT shares fall 17% amid $867m 'budget overrun'

MANILA -- Shares in the Philippines' largest telecommunications company, PLDT, were hit by a sharp sell-off on Monday after the company revealed a massive "budget overrun" late last week and said it was revamping its management in the wake of the discovery.

Shares in PLDT plummeted as much as 16.8% in Monday morning trade after it told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday that it was investigating a 48 billion peso ($867 million) "overrun" in its budget. That amount represents 12% of a 379 billion peso, four-year capital expenditure program to modernize the company's network.